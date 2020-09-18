Second Tucson strip club shut down by the state for COVID-19 violations

Tucson strip club Christie’s Cabaret is the latest local business to be temporarily shut down by the state for COVID-19 noncompliance.
An investigation by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control found that the south-side strip club, 6608 S. Tucson Blvd., failed to enforce social distancing as required by the state.
The closure, announced Friday, Sept. 18, comes after a similar order was put in place for Curves Cabaret, 2130 N. Oracle Road, earlier this month.
Curves violated state requirements to social distance, require masks, avoid dancing and keep patrons seated.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has not lifted the Curves closure, a spokesman said Friday.
The state requires restaurants and bars to keep 6 feet of distance between unrelated customers and prohibits dancing, amongst other rules.
