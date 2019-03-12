Considering how wide open the Pac-12 has been all season — with even first-place Washington losing to last place Cal — maybe this is the year another team can make a four-game run to win the Pac-12 Tournament.
Colorado is the only Pac-12 team to have achieved that feat, beating fourth-seeded Arizona in the 2012 championship game, so let Buffs coach Tad Boyle explain how it is done.
“When you defend and rebound in tournament play that gives you a chance every single night,” Boyle said on the Pac-12’s SiriusXM station. “To win four games in four nights, you’re going to have to get some luck. You’re going to have to win a couple close games, maybe four of them.
“And you better bring your hard hat and your defensive mentality and your ability to compete on the boards because you’re not going to light it up on the scoreboard offensively for four nights in a row. If you do, hey, it’s cake and ice cream for everybody. That makes it pretty easy.”