See Cygnus in the sky tonight

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., look to the southwest to see ever brilliant Venus 17½ degrees above the horizon. To the left (east) of Venus is Scorpius the Scorpion with bright red Antares at the heart of the scorpion. In the southeast are Saturn and Jupiter. Jupiter is brighter and lies further to the east.
As the sky darkens, look overhead around 7:30 p.m. to find Cygnus the Swan, which is in the middle of the northern part of the summer Milky Way. Cygnus is also known as the Northern Cross since its six brightest stars form a cross with the top of the cross pointing toward the northeast, and the bottom of the cross pointing to the southwest. Deneb, the 19th brightest star in the sky sits at the top of the cross.
The ancients in the Mediterranean world saw Cygnus as a swan flying south with Deneb at the tail of the swan. The name “Deneb” is from the Arabic word meaning tail. Deneb is one of my favorite stars. It is one of the most luminous stars in the entire Galaxy. Deneb is so far away its exact distance is not known, but it is felt to be around 1425 light years with Deneb having a luminosity of at least 60,000 times that of the sun. Deneb has a diameter over 100 times that of the sun. What a star. Give it a look.