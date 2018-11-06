Once an assistant on Nolan Richardson’s fast-paced “40-minutes-of-hell” teams at Arkansas, Ron Cottrell left just before the Razorbacks moved from the Southwest Conference into the Southeastern Conference in 1990.
“He said it was like getting a new job without having to move,” Cottrell said. “I’ve felt like that three times.”
That’s because when he did leave Arkansas, Cottrell was given the task of resurrecting HBU’s entire program. A former Division I team, the Huskies disbanded after the 1988-89 season, then hired Cottrell in 1990 and gave him a year to begin recruiting and hiring staff before competing as an NAIA team in 1991-92.
After a 7-23 record in his first season at HBU, Cottrell turned the Huskies into an NAIA power, with HBU being ranked in nine of its 16 seasons at that level. Then they jumped straight to NCAA Division I in 2007-08 — and started the whole process almost completely over again.
They jumped into the geographically gigantic Great West Conference in 2009, and then the Southland in 2013.
“It’s been great,” Cottrell said. “The university has gone through a lot of transition, and I’m not just talking about athletics. Going back to Division I was a natural thing for our university to do.”
Cottrell has had to ramp things up in the Southland Conference, too, winning just two games in league play during the 2013-14 season. But he said he’s found the conference is a good regional fit for HBU, with only one problem.
“The biggest thing is that everybody’s biggest alumni base is in Houston, so every time the other team will have a big crowd,” Cottrell said. “But the travel is great, and the rivalries are great. It’s great for the university.”