Seeking the Lord should be every day’s work.

There is a compelling verse in Hosea 10:12. The prophet Hosea writes God’s chastising response to him.
“Sow to yourselves in righteousness, reap in mercy; break up your fallow ground: for it is time to seek the Lord, till he come and rain righteousness upon you.”
Hosea was what we call a minor prophet. There was nothing minor about what he wrote at all. Hosea was a contemporary to other prophets such as Isaiah and Micah in Judah, as well as Amos in Israel during his days.
Each writer has their own writing style. Hosea’s writing style is more abrupt, metaphorical and figurative.
I tell you this because Hosea’s life was much different than most prophets’ lives. Hosea’s life was being lived out exactly how Israel was treating God.
The theme or story of Hosea is about how Israel is Jehovah’s adulterous wife, abandoned, and ultimately purified and restored by God Himself.
At the time, Israel was not bearing any fruit. Their branches were barren. Their vines were not prospering. Israel had nothing to show for the work of the Lord because their hearts were divided unto the Lord.
Israel choosing to turn their backs on God reminds me of another country choosing to fall away. I won’t take the time to explain how America is heading in a wrong direction. Let’s examine our own lives.
God 100% does not desire or wish for death and the complete destruction upon sinners. If that were so, there would be no need for God sending His son to die on the cross for all of our sins.
“Sow to yourselves in righteousness” — the Hebrew definition for sow is to scatter seed, or produce. The last part of this phrase comes to an understanding of righteous acts. Since God was rebuking them, Israel was not doing any of the previous items.
“Reap in mercy; break up your fallow ground” — to reap is to be short, impatient, grieved. Break up comes to an understanding of freshly plough or till. Lastly, fallow ground is tillable or untilled. God wants Israel, and all of us, to produce everlasting fruit.
God wants the very best for us. Believe me, when I write this, sin is not the best option for us. Every parent wants the best for their child or children. Children have a tendency, because of sin, to misbehave and break a parent’s heart.
The parent’s job is to discipline the child or children to steer them in the right direction. God was doing the same exact thing here with the children of Israel. Hosea was chosen to demonstrate the love and mercy of God, which God bestows upon all of us each and every single day as Lamentations 3:22-23 states.
Seeking the Lord should be every day’s work.
What do I need to be restored in? Am I producing fruit that will remain?