Selecting plants for your Tucson garden

Consider your microclimate. Where do you get sun and shade in the different seasons of the year? Are you planting against a wall or near other vegetation? In an urban environment, the narrow spaces between houses and buildings can be like canyons, with one side permanently shady and cooler and the other hot and sunny, depending on your building’s orientation. The south and west facing walls tend to be the hottest. The north-facing area is the coolest, but will still get considerable sun in the summer months.

You will need to consider your neighbor’s plantings. Do they have a huge tree that creates shade for half your yard all afternoon? Do they have mostly concrete or other hardscaping that will reflect the sun’s heat into your yard?

If you are near a wash or other low-lying area you will have cool air flowing into your yard. Cold air is denser than hot air, so it flows like water--down from the mountains along valleys and canyons. Expect to have winter temperatures several degrees cooler than in the city if you live near a wash.

If you have a Homeowner’s Association in your neighborhood, you will need to check with them to see if they have a list of approved plants as well as any rules about where you can plant them. Generally the rules apply to front yards.