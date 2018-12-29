TuSimple, a Chinese-based company that arrived to develop its autonomous commercial truck technology in Tucson in 2017, expanded to a large industrial building on East Old Vail Road near South Rita Road and Interstate 10.
In September, the company announced it would add some 500 employees to a workforce of about 100 including engineers, drivers and mechanics.
The company is building out its planned fleet of 200 Peterbilt truck tractors and is hauling commercial loads as it tests its rigs with a driver and engineer on board.