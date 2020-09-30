 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Semaj Smith

Semaj Smith

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats center Semaj Smith (34) takes a shot at the basket during a game against the Oregon State Beavers at the McKale Center, on Jan. 10, 2020.

Number: 34

Year: Junior

Position: Center

Height: 6-6

Hometown: Long Beach, CA (St. Anthony High School) 

Last season's stats: 3.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.3 ast, 49.4% FG

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News