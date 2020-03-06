Senate hopeful Mark Kelly throws support behind Joe Biden

At the moment, it looks like Senate candidate Mark Kelly has backed the right Democratic presidential hopeful.

The retired astronaut threw his support behind Joe Biden on Monday, then watched as the former vice president seized the overall delegate lead during Super Tuesday.

Kelly announced his choice in a pair of Twitter posts, joining the growing chorus of Democrats who are standing with Biden, a list that also includes Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who also announced her endorsement this week.

“We need a president who will unite us and find common ground to get things done. That’s why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden,” Kelly said.

On Feb. 18, incumbent Sen. Martha McSally launched an ad called “Bernie Bro” that sought to paint Kelly as “too liberal for Arizona” by tying him to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Maybe the McSally campaign can dust the ad off and use it again if Sanders makes a comeback.

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

