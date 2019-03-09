On last year’s Senior Day, Arizona cut down the nets for the Pac-12 regular season championship then sent off a group of players considered among the UA’s best in recent history.
Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Dusan Ristic, both of whom played four seasons at Arizona, were received with standing ovations. Coach Sean Miller also recognized underclassmen Deandre Ayton, Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier, all of whom had already announced their plans to turn pro.
Saturday’s Senior Day was markedly different. Not only did Arizona lose to rival Arizona State, but the Wildcats fell to ninth in the Pac-12 Conference standings.
The circumstances surrounding the postgame ceremony were different, but the emotions were the same. UA honored graduate transfers Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman with framed jerseys, and the team’s senior student managers got some much-needed love.
Luther and Coleman are two of four graduate transfers to play under Miller at Arizona. The other two: former point guard Mark Lyons and forward Mark Tollefsen.