Shortly after the Arizona Wildcats won the WNIT title on Saturday, seniors Destiny Graham and Lindsey Malecha walked over to center court, accepted the championship trophy and were immediately swarmed by their teammates.
Malecha was a walk-on before earning a scholarship prior to this season. Graham, meanwhile, played a vital role in Arizona’s success this season, averaging 16 minutes off the bench and logging three points and three rebounds per game.
Eugenie Simonet-Keller also celebrated Saturday’s championship with her teammates. The 6-foot-8-inch Simonet-Keller medically retired from basketball in 2017, but stayed on as a manager with the team.