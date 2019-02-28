Even though OSU’s Stephen Thompson Jr. and Gligorije “Big G” Rakocevic won’t play their final regular-season games at Gill until Sunday against ASU, the Beavers’ two seniors were already drawing attention earlier in the week.
Both of them went on Tinkle’s radio show, with Thompson interviewing Rakocevic about what he did as a kid in Montenegro (hunting, fishing and hanging with friends). The Corvallis Gazette-Times also ran a story about the close friendship between the Los Angeles-bred Thompson and European big man.
The two became friends after Rakocevic moved from Europe to work on his game while playing for Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary in Montebello, California, east of Los Angeles.
Rakocevic is scheduled to graduate this spring with a degree in visual media and communications, according to the Gazette-Times. Thompson graduated last spring with a degree in digital communication arts and has been working toward his master’s in interdisciplinary studies.
“He’s definitely progressed a lot as a player and a person,” Thompson told the Gazette-Times about Rakocevic. “Just to be able to see his development throughout the course of all these years has been great. A great friend, a great person off the court, so it’s definitely going to be great to share this special moment with him this weekend.”