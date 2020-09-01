West Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and across Monongalia County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in honor of west Virginia Delegate Shelby J. Bosley Leary.

New Jersey: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Vincent Marketta, a native of Brick, N.J., who was killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

