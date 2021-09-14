Washington: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in honor of former Colfax Fire Chief and Volunteer Firefighter Jim Krouse, 76, who died in the line of duty.

Nebraska: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in honor of Marine Corporal Daegan Page, who was killed in the terrorist attack at Kabul airport.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

