Sept. 11, 2019: Yahoo reports that Richardson discussed paying $40,000 to get former Wildcat Rawle Alkins academically eligible to play in college.

Yahoo’s story cites a 1,500-word transcript of a July 2017 conversation that included Richardson, Dawkins and three other people — two of whom were undercover FBI agents. The transcript, which is public record, was not used as evidence in the basketball corruption trial.