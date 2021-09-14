 Skip to main content
Sept. 11, 2021

National: The United States flag is half-staff across the country and its territories in observance of Patriot Day (9/11), honoring the individuals who died Sept. 11, 2001, and the military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed.

Tennessee: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at all state / public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss of Corryton. SSG Knauss was killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport Aug. 26.

Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, the Rhodes State Office Tower and across Brown County will fly at half-staff Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in honor of Ohio State Representative Doug Green.

