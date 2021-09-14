Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, the Rhodes State Office Tower and across Erie will fly at half-staff beginning Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, and ending at sunset Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in honor of U.S. Navy Hospitalman (Corpsman) Maxton W. Soviak, of berlin Heights, who was killed in the terrorist attack at Kabul airport.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, and ending at sunset Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardio, of Lawrence, Mass., who was killed during the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport Aug. 26.

Arkansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in honor of U.S. Air Force Pilot Lieutenant Henry Donald Mitchell of Harmon, who disappeared July 8, 1944. His remains were recently identified through DNA analysis and brought home for a proper burial.

