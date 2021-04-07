 Skip to main content
Sept. 14, 2018: Five-star guard Nico Mannion commits to Arizona

University of Arizona basketball commits Josh Green, right, and Nico Mannion, center, will play for the World Team at the Nike Hoop Summit game in Portland on Friday. Green will represent Australia, and Mannion will represent Italy.

The Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year Nico Mannion committed to Arizona in Sept. 2018, becoming the first recruit of the 2019-20 recruiting class. Mannion, a five-star guard out of Pinnacle High School (Phoenix), was the building block of what would turn out to be nation's sixth-ranked recruiting class.

It was Miller's eighth recruiting class that ranked top 10 nationally. 

The Wildcats also signed five-star guard Josh Green, four-star forward Zeke Nnaji and three-star center Christian Koloko in the class.

Mannion, Green and Nnaji were all one-and-done players at Arizona and went on to be selected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

