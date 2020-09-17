 Skip to main content
Sept. 14, 2020

Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in honor of former State Senator Edward J. Mason, who represented Legislative District 1.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Monday, Sept., 14, 2020, until sunset Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in honor of Fort Bragg Paratroopers Sgt. David Eugene Hughes and PFC Jean Cruz De Leon.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff from Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

