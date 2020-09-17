Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Sept, 15, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Russ Meekins Jr.

Navajo Nation: As ordered by the President of the Navajo Nation, all flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army PFC Corlton L. Chee and U.S. Army SPC Miguel D. Yazzie, who both died while stationed at the Fort Hood Army Base in Texas.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

