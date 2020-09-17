Maine: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Farmington, which killed Farmington Fire Department Captain Michael Bell.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in the city of Conroe will fly at half-staff From Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 until sunset Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in honor of Mayor Toby Powell.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

