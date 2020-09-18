Sept. 18, 2020 updated

National: As ordered by the President, all U.S. flags, along with state and other flags flying where the U.S. flag is hoisted, will fly at half-staff from Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, until sunset on the date of her interment (TBD), in honor for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Puerto Rico: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in honor of Puerto Rican Veteran's Week.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, until sunset Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in honor of Henderson County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Hendrix who died in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

