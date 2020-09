North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, the state flag at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, until sunset Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Melanie Goodwin.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com