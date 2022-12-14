Sept. 26, 2017: Following an early-morning visit from federal agents, University of Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson is arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy. Three other college assistant coaches — USC’s Tony Bland, Auburn’s Chuck Person and Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans — are also indicted following a long-running investigation into college basketball.

Charging documents say Richardson asked for and received $20,000 in bribes from would-be sports agent Christian Dawkins and financial advisor Munish Sood. In exchange, documents say, Richardson paid a recruit to come to Arizona and promised to steer NBA-bound Wildcats to Dawkins for representation. Richardson would later tell a reporter that he spent some of the money on a trip to Spain; he planned to use the rest to fly UA recruit Jahvon Quinerly's family to Tucson for "Midnight Madness" in McKale Center but was arrested before it happened.