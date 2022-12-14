Sept. 26, 2017: Following an early-morning visit from federal agents, University of Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson is arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy. Three other college assistant coaches — USC’s Tony Bland, Auburn’s Chuck Person and Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans — are also indicted following a long-running investigation into college basketball.
Charging documents say Richardson asked for and received $20,000 in bribes from would-be sports agent Christian Dawkins and financial advisor Munish Sood. In exchange, documents say, Richardson paid a recruit to come to Arizona and promised to steer NBA-bound Wildcats to Dawkins for representation. Richardson would later tell a reporter that he spent some of the money on a trip to Spain; he planned to use the rest to fly UA recruit Jahvon Quinerly's family to Tucson for "Midnight Madness" in McKale Center but was arrested before it happened.
The UA announces Richardson has been "immediately suspended and relieved of all duties."