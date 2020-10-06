Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in honor of the Silent Procession Ceremony honoring firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as member of the fire services at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids.

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags atop the State Capitol and at state facilities across Albany County will fly at half-staff Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in honor of James A. Boucher, O.D., M.S., who served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1975 to 1976.

Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in honor of former State Delegate Joseph V. Lutz.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

