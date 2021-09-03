New Jersey: All flags at public / government facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in honor of Berkeley Township Beach Patrol Lifeguard Keith Pinto, who was fatally injured by a lightning strike while on duty.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in honor of Correctional Lieutenant Robert "Bobby" Travelstead of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, who died of a COVID-19 related illness contracted while on duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

