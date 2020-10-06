 Skip to main content
Sept. 30, 2020

Oklahoma: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in honor of Rick Fulton, an Oklahoma firefighter, who died in the line of duty while piloting a firefighting air taker in Idaho.

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, until sunset Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in honor of Kansas Representative Leonard Mastroni.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

