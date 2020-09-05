Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower, and across Cuyahoga County will fly at half-staff from Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, who was killed in the line of duty.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in honor of Sgt. Brandon Wieland, of Holliston, who dies Aug. 24, 2020.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.