Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army Sergeant Elder Fernandes, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, a native of Brockton, who died in August.

Montana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in honor of Tom Duffy, who died in the line of duty as a first responder Aug. 24.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

