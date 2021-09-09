Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags at state facilities in Washington County will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in honor of Fire Police Captain Laron Holcomb of the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at Gonzales County government and public facilities and the Texas flag at all DPS facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, and ending at sunset Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in honor of Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Yncian, who died of COVID-19 complications while in office.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

