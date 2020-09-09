Georgia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol, in Madison County and at all Department of Natural Resources locations across the state will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in honor of Captain Stan Elrod, who was killed in the line of duty Sept. 3.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!