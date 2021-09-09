Oklahoma: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in honor of former state lawmaker Charles R. Ford.

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in the City of Overland Park will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro, who died from COVID-19-related medical complications.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol and at public facilities at the Volusia County Courthouse and the City Hall of Port Orange will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in honor of former Circuit Judge Steven C. Henderson.

New Jersey: All flags at public/government facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in honor of the 27 individuals who have dies and the four who remain missing in the wake of Tropical Storm Ida.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

