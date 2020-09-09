Delaware: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in honor of former Milford Mayor Joseph Ronald "Ronnie" Rogers, who died Aug. 30.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in honor of U.S. Navy Petty Officer Jake Williams of Plymouth, who passed away Aug. 19, while stationed in Pearl Harbor.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.