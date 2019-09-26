Cold Steel Bars Negroes From Entering School
Situation To Be Probed By FBI
Governor's Defiance Of Court Order May Lay Groundwork For U.S.-Vs.-State Case
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The cold steel of Arkansas troops and the jeers of restless townspeople turned back nine Negroes who attempted, under federal court order, to attend the all-white Central High School at Little Rock Wednesday.
The FBI was ordered to gather facts on the situation.
Groundwork was laid for what may be a historic federal-vs-state powers case when Gov. Orval Faubus defied a second federal court order by telling 250 white Guardsmen to turn back the Negroes.
U.S. Atty. Gen. Brownell said that upon request of Federal Judge Ronald N. Davies, the investigative facilities of the FBI and of the office of the U. S. attorney and the U. S. marshal at Little Rock have been made available to the court. Information collected as to interference with the integration order will be turned over to Davies, Brownell added.
The judge at Little Rock asked U. S. Attorney Osro Cobb to investigate the situation and report his findings without delay.
The case could become historic if the court brings contempt proceedings against Faubus and he scorned them.
It Wasn't Guns That Left This Lad School-Shy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 4 (AP) ─ The boy gazed uneasily at the cordon of National Guardsmen surrounding Central High School during the opening of classes Tuesday.
"Are you afraid to go to school?" his father asked.
"Yes," the boy said.
"What are you afraid of?"
"Latin."
Governor Appeals To President
Says Federal Men Plan To Arrest Him
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 4 ─ (AP) ─ Gov. Orval Faubus Wednesday night sent a telegram to President Eisenhower saying, "I am reliably informed that federal authorities in Little Rock have this day been discussing plans to take into custody by force the head of a sovereign state."
The governor read the contents of his telegram in a news conference called suddenly at the state capitol.
National Guardsmen were placed around the governor's mansion but until the press conference no reason could be learned for the action.
At Newport, R. I., where the President is vacationing, White House Press Secretary James C. Hagerty said he has not been informed about Gov. Faubus' telegram, or knows if such a message was received by Eisenhower.
In any event, Hagerty added, "There will be no comment tonight."
Faubus, whose defiance of a federal court order to integrate Little Rock Central High School has placed him in the national spotlight, continued in his telegram.
"This would be in complete disregard of the constitutional guarantee of the separation and independence of the three branches of government and the rights and powers of a state."
Then the governor, whose troops are surrounding Central High School and Hall High, the city's other high school, read in an emphatic voice:
"I can no more surrender these rights than you could surrender the rights of the duly elected chief executive of our nation."
Faubus said in the message to Eisenhower that he had "strong reasons to believe that the telephone lines to the Arkansas executive mansion have been tapped ─ I suspect the federal agents."
The governor told Eisenhower in his telegram that the situation in Little Rock grows "more explosive by the hour."