Manson Disciple Points .45 Pistol At President
Ford Not Harmed As Agent Reacts
Compiled From Wire Services
SACRAMENTO, Calif. ─ A young woman pointed a .45-caliber automatic pistol at President Ford at close range yesterday, but a Secret Service agent grabbed the gun and forced it from the woman's hand. The President was unharmed.
A White House spokesman said later in the day that the pistol contained a magazine with bullets in it, but that there was no bullet in the weapon's chamber when the gun was seized.
The woman was identified by the Sacramento police as Lynette Alice "Squeaky" Fromme, 26, who has been a follower of Charles M. Manson, the leader of a group convicted of murdering actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969.
Miss Fromme was arraigned yesterday afternoon before a U.S. magistrate in the federal courthouse here on a charge of attempted assassination of the President. Bond of $1 million was set, and she was taken to the Sacramento County Jail.
The FBI said it took over the investigation and said it will cover the possibility of a conspiracy. One of Manson's prosecutors said he believes Manson masterminded the apparent assassination attempt.
"The Manson girls just don't act on their own, they act at the behest of Charles Manson," said Deputy Dist. Atty. Stephen Kay in Los Angeles. "I think Charles Manson had a hand in it. It's very easy to slip messages in and out of prison." However, he gave no indication of any evidence to substantiate his comments.
When Ford returned to Washington, he was greeted on the White House lawn by his wife and sons Jack and Steve.
Mrs. Ford and the President threw their arms around each other and kissed and the President shook hands with his sons.
Mrs. Ford, asked if she would let the President go on another campaign trip next week, said: "Of course."
It was the first time anyone has been charged with attempted assassination of the President since the federal law specifically citing assault against Presidents and other public officials went into effect in 1972, according to the FBI.
Larry M. Buendorf, 37, a Secret Service agent in the protective detail assigned to the President, grabbed the gun and forced it to the ground as Ford walked two feet away from the woman, who was in a crowd outside the California state Capitol building.
The White House said that as Buendorf seized the weapon, he cut his hand, possibly on the cocked hammer.
The President said later that as he passed the place where the woman was standing, "I saw a hand coming up behind several others in the front row, and obviously there was a gun in that hand."