If you aren’t able to drive to Salpointe for its game against Del Valle and reside on the east side of town, then stop by Sabino High.
Catalina Foothills head coach Jeff Scurran won three state titles at Sabino and returns to his old stomping grounds for the first time in three seasons. Catalina Foothills' defense will be led by linebacker Bobby Heitzinger who finished the 2017 season with 109 tackles and averaged 9.9 tackles per game.
Sabino’s stud offensive tackle Caden Wechsler has received college interest from Northern Arizona, so just the battle between the Sabercats' offensive line and Catalina Foothills' front seven alone should be a fun one to watch in the Scurran Bowl.