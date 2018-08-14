The last time Salpointe Catholic played an out-of-state opponent was in 2013 when arguably the top SCHS team ever assembled took down Crespi 47-7 in Encino, California. That team featured several Division I signees including Cam Denson, Kaelin Deboskie, Taylor Powell and Jake Casteel. Five years later, Dennis Bene has a pair of high-level college recruits in juniors Bijan Robinson and Lathan Ranson, who have offers from Alabama, USC, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Washington and Stanford.
Texas opponents are slightly different than California teams. The stereotype is true: Football is practically a religion in Texas, and Del Valle is coming from El Paso to make a statement.
Del Valle quarterback Raymond Montez, brother of Colorado University’s Steven Montez, has thrown for 4,976 yards with a 66 completion percentage in his varsity career, and should be a challenge for Salpointe’s stout defense.