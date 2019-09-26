57th Miss America gives pageant a first
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) ─ Miss New York, Vanessa Williams, was crowned the 57th Miss America last night, and became the first black woman to win the title in the 62-year history of the pageant.
Williams, 20, of Millwood, N.Y., won preliminary talent and swimming suit competitions earlier in the week of the pageant, which barred minority participation during its first three decades.
Miss New Jersey, Suzette Charles, the other black finalist in the pageant, was first runner-up. Miss Alabama, Pam Battles, 21, of Muscle Shoals, was second runner-up, while the third runner-up was Miss Mississippi, Wanda Gayle Geddie, 24, of Hattiesburg. Miss Ohio, Pamela Helean Rigas, 22, of Canfield, was fourth runner-up.
The outgoing Miss America, Debra Sue Maffett, 26, of Anaheim, Calif., crowned her successor.
"This means a lot to me and I think it means a lot to America. I'm making a lot of waves," Williams said. "I'll do the best job I can as Miss America. I'll represent everybody in America, no matter what race, creed or color they are."
Black women were not permitted to enter the pageant in its early years. Blacks portrayed slaves in crowning ceremonies during early years of the pageant.
Note: After it was disclosed that Penthouse would publish nude photos of Williams that were taken a couple of years before she was crowned Miss America, she relinquished her crown on July 23, 1984. She said she had not given Penthouse permission to publish the photos. She was the first Miss America to give up her crown.