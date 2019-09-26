Ford Pardons Nixon
Former President Shows Remorse
WASHINGTON (AP) ─ President Ford granted Richard Nixon "a free, full and absolute pardon" yesterday for any criminal conduct during his presidency and Nixon responded with a statement of remorse at "my mistakes over Watergate."
Announcing the pardon at a surprise appearance before newsmen and photographers, Ford said, "I feel that Richard Nixon and his loved ones have suffered enough."
The announcement touched off criticism from a number of Democratic congressmen, and the President's press secretary and close friend Jerald F. terHorst, resigned in protest.
The former President responded from his home in San Clemente, Calif., with a statement in which he admitted no criminal wrongdoing but said, "One thing I can see clearly now is that I was wrong in not acting more decisively and more forthrightly in dealing with Watergate."
Within two hours of Ford's announcement, presidential aides made public the terms of an agreement reached Saturday under which the federal government will be given custody of Nixon's public papers and controversial tape recordings.
However, the agreement specified that all the tapes will be destroyed within five to 10 years ─ or sooner ─ if Nixon dies within five years.
Philip Buchen, White House counsel, told reporters Ford granted Nixon a sweeping pardon without any strings attached. However, he acknowledged that Ford might have taken a different course, or delayed a decision, had he not been informed in advance of the gist of Nixon's planned statement of response and the agreement covering the documents of the Nixon presidency.
In announcing the pardon, Ford said any move to try the former President might have taken months or years, during which "ugly passions would again be aroused, our people would again be polarized in their opinions, and the credibility of our free institutions of government would again be challenged at home and abroad."
He said:
"My conscience tells me clearly and certainly that I cannot prolong the bad dreams that continue to reopen a chapter that is closed. My conscience tells me that only I, as President, have the constitutional power to firmly shut and seal this book."
Evel Knievel Misses In Junp Over Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) ─ Evel Knievel's much-heralded attempt to rocket across the Snake River Canyon failed when a parachute deployed too early and sent him plunging into the bottom of the canyon yesterday. He suffered no serious injuries, and was plucked from the bottom of the 600-foot-deep chasm within moments.
A rescue helicopter brought him back to the canyon rim, where he saluted thousands of applauding onlookers.
The motorcycle stuntman from Butte, Mont., will receive millions, despite his failure to reach the other side of the canyon.
Four hours after his red, white and blue Sky-Cycle, twisting in the shrouds of the premature parachute, had landed on a rocky shelf on the bottom of the canyon, Knievel appeared at a news conference to declare that he did not consider himself beaten.
"To lose to a beautiful canyon and river like this to me is not a real loss," said Knievel, the right side of his tanned face cut from the impact of the crash landing.
Loud applause from the estimated 20,000 spectators ─ a far smaller crowd than had been predicted ─ greeted Knievel when he returned to the launch site from the bottom of the canyon. The daredevil stuntman embraced his father.
Knievel had been taken from the Sky-Cycle, placed in a rescue boat on the river which runs through the canyon, and then flown by helicopter back to the top of the canyon, which is almost a quarter of a mile across.
Knievel would not rule out the possibility of another attempt to clear the canyon. "I don't know what I am going to do," he said. "I gave it my best."
Promoters of the leap, probably the most publicized in history, had given Knievel a check for $6 million weeks in advance of the jump and promised him 60 per cent of the profit from closed-circuit television showings and related deals. His take was unaffected by his failure.