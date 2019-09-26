UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.
That is What Miles Said to Geronimo.
And What the Hostiles Were Forced to Accept.
Now Comes Peace and Prosperity to Arizona
The last of the hostile Apaches surrendered in Skeleton canyon Saturday. General Miles arrived at Fort Bowie late last night bringing with him, not only the good news of surrender, but also the persons of Geronimo and Natchez and three of their best and most trusty warriors. The remainder will reach Fort Bowie in three days, guarded by Captain Lawton's command.
The good citizens of Arizona, as one man, rise to extend congratulations to the gallant general, who less than five months ago was selected by the president to solve the difficult problem of capturing or destroying the hostile Apaches in Arizona. General Miles has done well the work assigned to him. He has not only captured the hostiles, but rounded up the Chiricahua and Warm Spring Indians on the Apache reservation, and they will soon leave that place of refuge, which has been for many years a breeding ground and base of supplies as well as a rendezvous where raiding parties are organized to overrun and blight the prospect of our fair territory.
The successful termination of the Apache troubles will lift the cloud of distrust which has been suspended over us for many years, restore confidence and set free the wheels of industry within our midst.
In a few days the subjects of thought and discussion among our people will have changed from Indian depredations in our midst to more agreeable topics. The prosperity of Arizona will occupy the attention of our citizens who in all their successes will remember to ascribe to General Miles the credit for bringing about the blessings to our country and people.