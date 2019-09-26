Nine Hostages, 28 Prisoners Die At Attica
ATTICA, N. Y. (AP) ─ A four-day riot of mostly black convicts was put down by massed forces of the state at Attica prison Monday, in a furious attack behind shotguns, rifles and tear gas. Thirty-seven persons were found dead ─ nine white hostages and 28 prisoners.
A task force of 1,000 gas-masked, ready-to-shoot state troopers and sheriff's deputies, backed in reserve by 70 truckloads of New York National Guardsmen, liberated 29 other hostages, 25 of whom were injured. The survivors filed shakily through the massive prison gates one by one as the firing subsided.
"They had lined us up and were proceeding to cut our throats," said one of the captive guards, Frank Wall, who stated that sharpshooters saved his life. "They got the man who was going to cut my throat just as he began to pull the knife across."
One state trooper estimated that most of the action covered an 8-to-10 minute span, though the assault continued for an hour and a half. He said: "Anybody who resisted was killed ─ and I didn't see anybody get away with anything."
"We had a job to do," said another trooper.
The assault began shortly after the expiration of a one-hour ultimatum urging the 1,200 rebellious prisoners to give up the hostages and surrender. The riot originally stemmed from an altercation between a guard and an inmate and the prisoners later expanded their grievance list to include a series of wide-ranging demands. Authorities had agreed to all but two demands ─ complete amnesty and removal of the prison superintendent.
It was the highest riot toll within prison walls in recent American penal history. In an incident of revenge rather than riot, convicts started a fire at the Ohio penitentiary in 1930 which took the lives of 320 inmates.
"It resembled the aftermath of a war," said a medical aide, Richard Smith, 30, after the forces of the law shot their way along tunnels and catwalks into a single Attica cellblock still in the hands of rebel convicts.
A spokesman said planning for the military-type operation began three days ago. The launching of tear gas from helicopters against the rioters was a prelude "to make them so sick that they would have no will to resist."
Among the Attica guards whose body was found in a pool of his own blood was Carl Valone, 44. His teen-aged daughter, Mary Ann, said he liked his job but had complained that officials were "too lenient with the prisoners."
As gunfire crackled and tear gas drifted through barricaded streets in the prison's vicinity, frightened inhabitants of this dairy center of less than 3,000 retreated into their homes and slammed their windows down tight.
By late afternoon, the violence had subsided and authorities had regained control of the prison. A roll call showed eight prisoners missing ─ either hiding or dead, officials said.
The violence at Attica spread an aura of tension to others of the state's prisons. Some inmates were kept locked in their cells. Precautionary measures were common against large gatherings of convicts.
A spokesman for Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller said some of the hostage guards and civilian employes appeared to have been killed hours before the all-out assault. The governor called the slayings of the hostages "cold blooded killings" by revolutionary militants.
Human Moles Get $1.2 Million Haul
LONDON (AP) ─ A team of tunneling bank burglars eluded Scotland Yard detectives hot on their trail Monday and escaped through a chain of sewers with perhaps as much as 500,000 pounds ─ about $1.2 million.
The crime developed like a Sherlock Holmes tale, except that so far, the wrong side is winning.
It came to light when a ham radio operator in northwest London intercepted a shortwave radio chat late Saturday night by two bank robbers who said they were "sitting on 500,000 pounds." The radio buff tape-recorded the conversation and turned it over to Scotland Yard.
Having narrowed the area down to a 10-mile radius near Regent's Park, authorities sent flying squads racing around to some 100 banks Sunday to warn security guards.
One unit went to Lloyds Bank at Marylebone Road and Baker Street, one of the city's busiest intersections. The "strong room" containing the cash and safety deposit boxes appeared in order, so police left.
When bank officials opened up the vault Monday morning, however, it was cleaned out. There were indications that the burglars had been hiding in the strong room area when police checked it.
A narrow hole in the floor of the vault led to a chain of sewers. Police said they though the human mole gang tunneled down to the sewers from a vacant shop near the bank, then up from the sewers into the vault.
They left behind shovels, pickaxes, a walkie-talkie radio, gas cylinders and lengths of piping. The pipes were believed to have been used to pump air to the thieves drilling the tunnel.
Experts said that skilled diggers would have needed at least 24 hours to cut their way in.
During the tape-recorded chat, robbers named Bob and Steve talked about having sandwiches and tea ready, and that things were going well except for some smoke accumulating in the vault. At one point a girl's voice was heard, too.
"So far all we have to go on is the taped conversation and whatever we may find, if anything, down the hole," said Chief Inspector Jack Candlish.