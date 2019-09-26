Negro Church Bombed; 4 Children Are Killed
2 Other Persons Die As Shooting Follows Blast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 15 (AP) ─ Four Negro girls were blasted to death Sunday and 23 persons injured in the daylight bombing of a church, setting off more violence.
Within hours after the dynamite explosion shattered an already shaky racial calm, two Negros were killed in shootings and three other persons were wounded.
Police said two white youths on a motor scooter fatally shot a 13-year-old Negro boy shortly after policemen shot to death a 16-year-old Negro. Officers said the older boy was killed as they intended to fire over his head when they saw him throwing rocks at police cars.
In another shooting, a white man was wounded by a Negro, police said. Another white man was wounded in a robbery attempt by a Negro. Rock-throwing by Negroes was reported in many areas of the city.
Leaders of the 125,000 Negroes pleaded against retaliation for the bombing which brought a climax of horror to the city's first week of school desegregation.
Mayor Albert Boutwell, voicing shock and disbelief, urged everyone to keep off the streets. Leaders of a white segregationist group seeking to start private schools called off a rally and asked followers to go home.
The bombing, which fanned racial fires to new heat, came during Sunday school. The lesson was "The Love That Forgives." (See story on 4-A).
Heavy police patrols roved the city as night fell. They sealed off the bomb-shattered church, used last summer as an assembly point for anti-segregation marches.
Gov. George Wallace rushed in 300 state troopers. The governor alerted 500 National Guardsmen in Birmingham. Numerous policemen from surrounding towns and counties were called in.
"The entire forces of the state will be utilized to maintain law and order," said Wallace in a statement.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Atlanta Negro minister who led a summer desegregation campaign here, immediately prepared to come to Birmingham "to plead with my people to remain nonviolent in the face of this terrible provocation."
King made a similar peace mission after the bombing of a Negro motel last May touched off rioting by Negroes. The motel is a block from the bombed church.
Killed in the dynamite bombing Sunday were Cynthia Wesley, Carol Robertson and Addie Mae Collins, all 14, and Denice McNair, 11.
They apparently were in a lounge in the basement of the old brick church. Cynthia Wesley was hit by the full force of the blast. She could be identified only by clothing and a ring.
Cynthia and Carol were on the youth board of ushers. The other two victims were to have sung in the youth choir. This was youth day at Sixteenth Street Baptist.
Police Lt. Maurice House estimated that 10 sticks of dynamite made up the deadly bomb which apparently was planted in a stairwell about four feet below ground level outside the building.
Chunks of concrete, twisted metal and shattered glass were hurled with bullet force against nearby buildings. Several cars were wrecked, twisted and ripped. Glass was everywhere.
"It's just making hate," said a Negro bystander, 38-year-old Andrew Anderson, former professional fighter. "This town is gone now . . . I know it's gone."
Mayor Boutwell, expressing deep concern over the prospect of "a great deal of unrest," wept after he learned of the church bombing. "I never could conceive that anyone existed with such universal malice," he said, tears in his eyes. "I fear that the situation will become worse."
When the explosion came, there were approximately 200 persons in the church, said the pastor. About 80 were in the basement classrooms.
The Justice Department said FBI agents, on the scene within minutes, would make a full investigation.
Crowds of Negroes gathered quickly after the blast. Some of them wept. Others cursed. A Negro mother, clasping a shoe in her hands, wept softly on another woman's shoulder. The resentment welled.
"I wish I could get my hands on the ones that did it," several Negroes said. The scream of sirens filled the air as ambulance after ambulance pulled up to the scene of destruction.
The police riot squad moved in and a riot tank roamed the area as the angered Negroes gathered. But there was no serious disorder around the church. A few rocks were thrown.
Policemen fired several rounds from shotguns and rifles into the air. The Negroes dispersed.