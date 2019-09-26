Some Highlights Of Rival Candidates' Views
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Here is the way Vice President Nixon and Sen. Kennedy stand on specific points at issue in the nation today:
Economic race with Russia ─
Nixon said Russian production is only 44 per cent that of the United States; Kennedy retorted that this 44 per cent was "certainly causing us a lot of trouble ─ and I want to see it stays at 44 per cent."
Kennedy argued that more must be done; Nixon agreed, but quarreled with the Democratic nominee's proposals for doing it.
Spending ─
The cost of Kennedy's program, Nixon said, would be $13.2 billion greater than that of his program; it would cause deficits, leading to inflation, he charged. Kennedy said he would not unbalance the federal budget except in a "grave national emergency"; but the nation's needs are so great, he said, that he does not see an opportunity for federal debt reduction in the next few years. Nixon chided that the Democratic platform mentions paring the national debt.
Farm policy ─
Kennedy said the administration's farm policy has failed, and Nixon's farm proposals are not "very much different from Mr. Benson's." The reduction of support has not worked, he said. Responding, Nixon said Kennedy's program to improve farm income would lead to more government control. His own farm plan, Nixon added, would rescue farmers from problems of surpluses overhanging the market and depressing prices.
Aid to education ─
Both candidates favored federal aid to school construction. Kennedy also called for federal subsidies to increase teachers' pay. Nixon rejected this on grounds it would lead to federal control of education.
Minimum wage ─
Kennedy said the threat of President Eisenhower's veto prevented enactment of a $1.25 minimum wage. Nixon replied that Congress could have overridden the veto except that, on this and some other Democratic legislation, the people supported Eisenhower's position. The bills, he said, were "too extreme."
Civil rights ─
Nixon didn't mention this. Kennedy said that: "I am not satisfied until every American enjoys his full constitutional rights." He said a Negro baby ─ and Puerto Rican and Mexican babies in some cities ─ has about one-half the chance of a white baby of getting through school, about one-third the chance of becoming a professional man, about half the chance of owning a home, about four times as much chance of being out of work during some of his lifetime.
Arbiter Of Manners Dies In N.Y.
NEW YORK, Sept. 26 (AP) ─ Mrs. Emily Post, 87, internationally famous authority on the social graces, died late Sunday night at her East Side home. She had been in poor health for several years.
Mrs. Post, author of "Etiquette; The Blue Book of Social Usage," used not only books but newspaper and radio to advise on what is socially proper.
Her first book on social usage, titled simply "Etiquette," was published in 1922. Since then, Mrs. Post has been considered the last word on good manners. Her basic rule of etiquette: Make the other person comfortable.