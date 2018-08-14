The only thing that stopped Sabino head coach Ryan McBrayer from winning a ring in his first season at the helm last year was Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin’s last-minute drive in the Class 3A state title game, with the Chargers taking down the Sabercats 35-31.
Normally Sahuaro would be the team circled on Sabino’s calendar, but a defensive breakdown in a state championship game has swirled in the Sabercats’ minds for the last 10 months. Revenge games are always fun, especially when the team that lost is the host.