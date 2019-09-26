11 ISRAELIS KILLED AT OLYMPIC GAMES
Arab Raid Ends With Bloodbath
Compiled From Wire Services
MUNICH ─ Eleven members of the Israeli Olympic team and four Arab terrorists were killed Tuesday in a 23-hour drama that began with an invasion of the Olympic Village by the Arabs. It ended in a shootout at a military airport 15 miles away as the Arabs were preparing to fly to Cairo with nine Israeli hostages.
The first two Israelis were killed early Tuesday morning when Arab commandos, armed with automatic rifles, broke into the quarters of the Israeli team. Nine other Israelis taken prisoner were killed later in the airport shootout between the Arabs and German policemen and soldiers.
The bloodshed brought suspension of the Olympic Games, and early today there was doubt about whether the international competition would be resumed.
In addition to the slain Israelis and Arabs, a German policeman was killed and a helicopter pilot was critically wounded. Three Arabs were wounded, and one was unaccounted for, police said.
Police sharpshooters opened fire on the Arabs when the helicopters landed, but missed some in the darkness. The guerrillas who escaped the first shots turned their guns on the helicopters with the helpless Israelis inside, authorities reported.
Bavarian Interior Minister Bruno Merck said the Israeli hostages had agreed to go with the Arabs to Cairo. But the German authorities felt "this would have been a certain death sentence for them," he said. "We had to take a chance and attempt to free the hostages."
Merck said one of the guerillas had killed himself by exploding a hand grenade. It set fire to a helicopter with some of the hostages trapped inside ─ blindfolded, their hands bound, linked together with ropes. He said the other guerillas had fired on fire engines to keep them from reaching the blazing helicopter.
The terrorist action was met by horrors and condemnation in most parts of the world, and in several Arab nations. President Nixon expressed a "sense of deep outrage." Premier Golda Meir of Israel denounced the attack as "insane terror." The day that opened and closed in bloodshed injected sorrow and disgust into the atmosphere of international friendship for which the Olympic competition stands.
The terrorists were members of a Palestinian extremist group named Black September for the month in 1970 when King Hussein crushed the guerilla movement in Jordan. They had demanded that 200 Arab commandos held in Israeli prisons be freed in return for the hostages' lives.