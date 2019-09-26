Police, Firemen Stay Out; Castro Offers Guard Help
Half Of Force Away As Talks Collapse
At least 125 Tucson police and firemen ─ more than half of those scheduled for duty last night ─ claimed illness and either did not report for work or left their posts after wage negotiations collapsed in a procedural dispute at the start.
Gov. Raul Castro told City Manager Joel Valdez he would order the Arizona National Guard to protect the city, if necessary.
By midnight, 78 policemen had called in sick since late afternoon, and 50 of the 102 firemen on duty had left their stations throughout the city, claiming illness.
Matt Garry, assistant to city Fire Chief L.F. Peterson, confirmed that the city's fire defenses had been reduced by 50 per cent. Of 21 truck companies, only nine engine and two ladder companied were in operation.
Valdez said he had assurances of help from South Tucson for additional police and from Davis-Monthan AFB for additional fire protection, and was told by the governor that Dept. of Public Safety agents or National Guardsmen would be ordered into the city if requested by Mayor Lew Murphy.
"The governor said he would back up with whatever we need," said Valdez. "A call from the mayor will bring a quick response."
Capt. Peter Ronstadt said police personnel normally not on patrol duty were being pressed into service. Officers were being summoned from administration, operations and the service divisions, and others.
How long that plan would hold up remained uncertain. Some of those called reportedly responded, "I understand my new duties, but I've suddenly been taken ill."
"One hundred per cent moral support" for the police action was voiced last night at a meeting of some 150 to 200 members of the county sheriff's deputies lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, according to lodge president Clarence "Butch" Powell. He said sheriff's deputies, who are paid less than city police and last week said they want equal salaries, are not planning any walkout, but are trying to set up a wage meeting soon with the county Board of Supervisors.
Murphy insisted yesterday ─ at the start of negotiations with representatives of the 800-plus members of Police-Fire Assn. ─ that the talks should be conducted in public. Association attorney Fred N. Belman insisted the talks be in private.
Four of the six City Council members approved the private session, and later the other two members agreed to starting the talks in private. But Murphy would not go along.
Last night, Belman said police and firemen had been afflicted with "Murphy's flu." At City Hall, the mayor told a reporter, "Everything's under control."
Asked how long the "sick-in" would last, Belman said, "We won't sit down with anything short of the mayor and all of the council." As far as could be determined, Murphy was the only one still insisting on public negotiations.
Outright strikes by municipal employes are forbidden by state law.
The Police-Fire Assn., a joint bargaining group formed just last week, is asking for a 30 per cent immediate pay increase for the police and firemen.
Valdez said last night that if he supported a raise, he would propose that it apply to all city employes. "I can't see where we can give the raise to some and not to others," he said.
The city earlier this year froze all salaries, citing economic conditions.
Meanwhile, Police Chief William J. Gilkinson and his top commanders, who had been meeting since early afternoon, began late last night to try to carry out a patchwork contingency plan.
Other city officials ─ including finance director James Kay, budget director Ruben Saurez, Asst. City Mgr. George Gray; Thomas O. Price, director of the Dept. of Operations, and City Councilman Ruben Romero ─ worked into the night to form a position paper. The paper is to tell the mayor and council the city's financial capability for any wage increases.