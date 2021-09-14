September e-cookbook

Hello, Star subscribers,
Here is a link to download your monthly e-cookbook. September’s edition is all about breakfast and brunch. The recipes range from quick (mini fruit crumbles!) to an investment in time (homemade croissants!). The edition also includes some clever tips for hosting a morning meal, including one I learned from my mom’s best friend many moons ago: Set the table the night before.
Here are some recipes I plan to try: a honey oat loaf that doesn’t require kneading, a delicious-sounding lemon souffle omelette, and, whoa, cappuccino banana cake. Can you tell I like a little starch with my breakfast?
Something you’ll need to know if you try some of the sweeter recipes in this month’s e-cookbook: caster sugar and powdered sugar are not the same thing. Its equivalent is superfine sugar, which you can find boxed in most grocery store baking aisles. Or you can make your own by whirling a little more sugar than the recipe calls for in a food processor for about 30 seconds.
To get your e-cookbook, click on this link. If a download screen doesn’t pop up, look in your downloads folder, where the cookbook most likely is waiting for you. If neither of those things work, please let me know so we can help.
Thanks, and enjoy your home-cooked brunch!
Jill Jorden Spitz, Editor