Inspired by the wild beauty of Arizona, Serena Rios McRae of Cactus Clouds Art draws and paints her desert surroundings in a colorful and whimsical way.
She is most known for her watercolor paintings and digital artwork of desert flora, fauna and landscapes.
She even dabbles in print work and makes stickers.
As a kid, McRae grew up in an artistic family, but she never thought she was going to make this a career.
“I never felt like I was as good as my brothers were (at art),” she said. “They could just pick up anything and make stuff. They were always doing really interesting things.”
When she came across watercoloring, she knew right away that she had chosen something she was good at.
“It didn’t take tons of effort,” McRae said. “It was what I was waiting to find.”
