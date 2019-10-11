City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Monday, Oct. 14, will not be affected. Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For more information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations are open Monday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its normal collection.
Pima County Library
Open Monday.
City, county, state and federal offices
City and county offices are open Monday. State and federal offices will be closed Monday.
Sun Tran/Sun link
Normal schedules Monday.
Post offices
Closed Monday.
Banks
Most closed Monday. Call your branch to confirm.
School districts
Some districts on fall break, some districts have classes. Check your district’s website for schedule.
University of Arizona/Pima Community College
Campuses open Monday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Offices closed Monday.
Emissions
Test stations open Monday.