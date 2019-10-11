Sun Tran will run on a regular schedule on Monday, Oct. 14.

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Monday, Oct. 14, will not be affected. Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For more information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations are open Monday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its normal collection.

Pima County Library

Open Monday.

City, county, state and federal offices

City and county offices are open Monday. State and federal offices will be closed Monday.

Sun Tran/Sun link

Normal schedules Monday.

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Banks

Most closed Monday. Call your branch to confirm.

School districts

Some districts on fall break, some districts have classes. Check your district’s website for schedule.

University of Arizona/Pima Community College

Campuses open Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Offices closed Monday.

Emissions

Test stations open Monday.