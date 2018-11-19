City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services scheduled for Thanksgiving Day will be delayed by one day. Friday’s regular collection will be delayed one day. Los Reales Landfill will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Thursday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management service Thursday and Friday will each be delayed one day. Call 744-2600 for information.
Pima County Public Library
Pima County public libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday. Book chutes will be open and online resources will be available at library.pima.gov
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Thursday. Pima County offices will also be closed Friday.
Bus
Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule Thursday. Express and shuttle routes will not operate Thursday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com
Post offices
Closed Thursday.
Banks
Closed Thursday.
School districts
Closed Thursday and Friday.
University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Campuses closed Thursday and Friday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Offices closed Thursday.
Emissions
Test stations closed Thursday.